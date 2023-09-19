Traders raise GST issues with mandal chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) today discussed various issues faced by traders with Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal president Babu Lal Gupta during a meeting here today.

Charanjiv Singh, president, CBM, said the BUVM had been addressing traders’ issues, the latest being the extension of MSME benefit to them.

They flagged issues regarding GST such as difficulties faced by purchasers because of fraud invoicing resulting in notices to the purchasers for reversal of input tax credit along with interest and penalty.

#Goods and Services Tax GST