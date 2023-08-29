Traders resist EV charging stations in cramped markets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) and market associations have opposed the installation of EV charging stations in parking lots of congested city markets, saying it would further shrink the parking space.

In a unanimous voice of dissent, senior office-bearers of more than 20 market associations, who are part of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, have expressed their opposition to the installation of EV charging stations in the congested city markets and suggested to shift these to nearby open spaces.

The traders argued while they were supportive of sustainable initiatives like promoting electric vehicles, the decision to set up charging infrastructure in markets would further congest the parking lots due to the availability of limited space.

Charanjiv Singh, president, CBM, said the move to set up these charging stations in bustling commercial areas had raised concerns among the trading community. “We suggest the authorities to install EV stations at vacant places adjoining petrol pumps or other facilities,” he said.

Subash Narang, senior vice-president, CBM, and president, Sector 22 Market Association, said, “We fully endorse the transition to the eco-friendly mode of transport, but the current approach of establishing charging stations in markets seems ill-conceived. This move will lead to reduced parking space, traffic disruptions and inconvenience to both shoppers and traders.”

He said a delegation of CBM would soon meet the Adviser and Mayor to explain traders’ viewpoint over the issue.