Traders suggest measures to improve parking in markets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) have suggested a slew of measures for smooth flow of traffic on city roads and improve parking facilities in the markets.

In a memorandum to Manisha Chaudhary, SSP (Traffic), the CBM suggested various measures such as expansion of parking facilities either by way of multi-storeyed parking or community parking either at backside or vacant place nearby markets and deployment of traffic police on V-4 roads opposite congested markets such as Sectors 11/18/19/22 to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the peak hours.

“There is a need to organise parking lots by doing road marking and specifying place for parking of cars, scooters and three-wheelers by putting signboards both in paid/free parking lots. There is still no road marking at parking lots in some markets. It needs to be done every two years so that it is properly visible. Entry and exit signs should also be prominently visible,” the members said.

CBM president Charanjiv Singh and general secretary Kamaljit Singh Panchhi said unauthorised vendors occupying prime parking area of the markets should be removed or shifted to vendor zones already earmarked by the Municipal Corporation.

Beggars should be prohibited from light points and markets for smooth flow of traffic, they said.

They also demanded installation of timers on every light point in the city for the convenience of public and to avoid accidents. Duration of green light should be increased considering the flow of traffic. Traffic police helpline number 1073 and WhatsApp No. 9779580985 should be properly advertised.