 Traditional attires replace robes at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Traditional attires replace robes at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

Traditional attires replace robes at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

Students in traditional attires at the convocation.

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 9

The 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) was a special affair for both the institution and the students.

Trendsetter for future convocations

It’s a welcome change. And it will set a trend for future convocations. I had never dreamt of wearing a saree at my convocation.Rs Arpita, student

While it was for the first time that a President attended the PEC convocation, for the students, it was a day to remember as they wore traditional Indian attires, instead of the traditional gown and cap.

“The convocation was a special affair for us. It was for the first time in the history of this institute that an Indian President was the chief guest at the convocation. A record number of 873 degrees, highest ever so far, were awarded. Also, it was a convocation, during which the students wore a new-look attire,” said Dr Baldev Setia, Director, PEC.

The students wore off-white/white kurta-churidar pyjamas in cotton (boys) and off-white/white kurta- churidar/saree in cotton (girls). The dress code was the same (traditional) for the members of PEC Senate and faculty members.

“Today, it was simple yet elegant event in the history of this institution,” said Rajesh, another student.

Gold medallists

Hritik Gupta, a chess player (Advisor’s Gold Medal), Amisha Bansal (aerospace engineering), Malika Verma (mechanical engineering), Jatin Hooda, winner of Administrator’s gold performance for all-round performance and in civil engineering; Akshit Gupta (Aditya Miglani Memorial Award and gold medal in computer science and engineering), Aditya Mehta (gold medal in electronics and communication engineering), Raghav Sharma (gold medal in metallurgical and materials science), Harnoor Singh (Charu Mehta Memorial Award and gold medal in production and Industrial Engineering), Arjuna Narula (Sheilly Sachdev Memorial Award and gold medal for performance in social activities), Jasmeen Bansal and Parikh Goyal (Anmol and Pranshu Garg Gold Medals in overall achievement in computer science and engineering) were the other achievers.

Achievers on the big day

Hritik Gupta, a national-level chess player, who was awarded Advisor’s Gold Medal for his achievements in sports, works at a reputed Bangalore-based company as an analyst. “I have represented PEC at various national and north zone-level events. I wish to become a successful engineer,” said Gupta.

Amisha Bansal, who was conferred the Kalpana Chawla Memorial Award and gold medal in aerospace engineering, is pursuing MTech from the IIT-Bombay. “It’s my life’s biggest honour to get Kalpana Chawla Memorial Award, even bigger than my gold medal. I wish to become an aeronautical engineer and to bring laurels to India,” she said.

Malika Verma, gold medal winner in mechanical engineering, is heading a packaging business. “Just as the President suggested, my aim is to become a successful entrepreneur. Since the Covid pandemic, I have started my own venture. With the help of my father, who is a mechanical engineer, I am working for generating employment,” she said. Twelve gold medallist students of various engineering courses were felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu. Most of them want to stay in India and work for the nation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

'RIP my little rockstar': South African cricketer David Miller shares a heart-rending post

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: AGTF arrests gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend from Mumbai

3
Trending

As Urvashi Rautela reaches Australia ahead of T20 World Cup, Rishab Pant fans share hilarious memes

4
Diaspora

US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

5
Haryana

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

6
Himachal

World’s first giant swing backed by AI to be launched in Himachal's Manali

7
Punjab

Punjab farmers shifting to sustainable ways of getting rid of crop residue

8
Delhi

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend arrested from Mumbai

10
Delhi

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

Don't Miss

View All
Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Top News

Will ensure Sonepat firm’s drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...

Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training

Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

The facility will be given to arrested VIPs till 24 hours be...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

Gangster Landa's aide brought from Kapurthala jail

‘False cases being filed against youths’

'False cases being filed against Punjab youths'

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir

Delhi's Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir Badal

1,000 EV-charging portals installed in Delhi

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam quits, had attended mass conversion event

Eat green veggies to keep dementia away, says expert

Release Sikh detainees: Morcha

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Another snatcher held; 3 stolen vehicles seized

Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

Students of KC Group migrating to other colleges a harassed lot

Owner among two booked in metal factory blast case

Owner among two booked in metal factory blast case

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Paddy yield estimated to go down in dist as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Open house Should covid-appropriate behaviour be implemented strictly ahead of the festive season?

Graft case: Cop declared PO for non-appearance

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan, MC to lodge FIR

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan, MC to lodge FIR

Now, non-teaching employees of Punjabi varsity threaten stir