Traditional attires replace robes at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, October 9
The 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) was a special affair for both the institution and the students.
Trendsetter for future convocations
It’s a welcome change. And it will set a trend for future convocations. I had never dreamt of wearing a saree at my convocation.Rs Arpita, student
While it was for the first time that a President attended the PEC convocation, for the students, it was a day to remember as they wore traditional Indian attires, instead of the traditional gown and cap.
“The convocation was a special affair for us. It was for the first time in the history of this institute that an Indian President was the chief guest at the convocation. A record number of 873 degrees, highest ever so far, were awarded. Also, it was a convocation, during which the students wore a new-look attire,” said Dr Baldev Setia, Director, PEC.
The students wore off-white/white kurta-churidar pyjamas in cotton (boys) and off-white/white kurta- churidar/saree in cotton (girls). The dress code was the same (traditional) for the members of PEC Senate and faculty members.
“Today, it was simple yet elegant event in the history of this institution,” said Rajesh, another student.
Gold medallists
Hritik Gupta, a chess player (Advisor’s Gold Medal), Amisha Bansal (aerospace engineering), Malika Verma (mechanical engineering), Jatin Hooda, winner of Administrator’s gold performance for all-round performance and in civil engineering; Akshit Gupta (Aditya Miglani Memorial Award and gold medal in computer science and engineering), Aditya Mehta (gold medal in electronics and communication engineering), Raghav Sharma (gold medal in metallurgical and materials science), Harnoor Singh (Charu Mehta Memorial Award and gold medal in production and Industrial Engineering), Arjuna Narula (Sheilly Sachdev Memorial Award and gold medal for performance in social activities), Jasmeen Bansal and Parikh Goyal (Anmol and Pranshu Garg Gold Medals in overall achievement in computer science and engineering) were the other achievers.
Achievers on the big day
Hritik Gupta, a national-level chess player, who was awarded Advisor’s Gold Medal for his achievements in sports, works at a reputed Bangalore-based company as an analyst. “I have represented PEC at various national and north zone-level events. I wish to become a successful engineer,” said Gupta.
Amisha Bansal, who was conferred the Kalpana Chawla Memorial Award and gold medal in aerospace engineering, is pursuing MTech from the IIT-Bombay. “It’s my life’s biggest honour to get Kalpana Chawla Memorial Award, even bigger than my gold medal. I wish to become an aeronautical engineer and to bring laurels to India,” she said.
Malika Verma, gold medal winner in mechanical engineering, is heading a packaging business. “Just as the President suggested, my aim is to become a successful entrepreneur. Since the Covid pandemic, I have started my own venture. With the help of my father, who is a mechanical engineer, I am working for generating employment,” she said. Twelve gold medallist students of various engineering courses were felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu. Most of them want to stay in India and work for the nation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation
Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...
Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab
Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...
Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested
Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
The facility will be given to arrested VIPs till 24 hours be...