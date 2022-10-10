Traditional attires replace robes at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 9

The 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) was a special affair for both the institution and the students.

Trendsetter for future convocations It’s a welcome change. And it will set a trend for future convocations. I had never dreamt of wearing a saree at my convocation.Rs Arpita, student

While it was for the first time that a President attended the PEC convocation, for the students, it was a day to remember as they wore traditional Indian attires, instead of the traditional gown and cap.

“The convocation was a special affair for us. It was for the first time in the history of this institute that an Indian President was the chief guest at the convocation. A record number of 873 degrees, highest ever so far, were awarded. Also, it was a convocation, during which the students wore a new-look attire,” said Dr Baldev Setia, Director, PEC.

The students wore off-white/white kurta-churidar pyjamas in cotton (boys) and off-white/white kurta- churidar/saree in cotton (girls). The dress code was the same (traditional) for the members of PEC Senate and faculty members.

“Today, it was simple yet elegant event in the history of this institution,” said Rajesh, another student.

Gold medallists

Hritik Gupta, a chess player (Advisor’s Gold Medal), Amisha Bansal (aerospace engineering), Malika Verma (mechanical engineering), Jatin Hooda, winner of Administrator’s gold performance for all-round performance and in civil engineering; Akshit Gupta (Aditya Miglani Memorial Award and gold medal in computer science and engineering), Aditya Mehta (gold medal in electronics and communication engineering), Raghav Sharma (gold medal in metallurgical and materials science), Harnoor Singh (Charu Mehta Memorial Award and gold medal in production and Industrial Engineering), Arjuna Narula (Sheilly Sachdev Memorial Award and gold medal for performance in social activities), Jasmeen Bansal and Parikh Goyal (Anmol and Pranshu Garg Gold Medals in overall achievement in computer science and engineering) were the other achievers.