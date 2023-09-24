Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

In view of the Nirankari Sant Samagam to be held at the Exhibition Ground in Sector 34 tomorrow, the traffic police have advised people to avoid the Sector 33/34 and Sector 34/35 roads if they are visiting Sectors other than Sector 34. Traffic movement may be restricted/diverted on certain roads. No parking and pick or drop will be allowed on the stretch from the Sector 33/34 light point to the Sector 20/21/33/34 chowk.

The police have appealed that public coming to the samagam should park their vehicles in the designated lots only. Apni Mandi scheduled to be held at Sector-34 will be functional at Sector 46 on Sunday.