Traffic blues as repair work finally begins on Kharar-Landran road

Mohali, September 9

Long queues of vehicles were seen on the Kharar-Landran road today as workers carried out repairs on the stretch.

Both sides of the road were choked with bumper-to-bumper traffic in the afternoon. The queues of vehicles, including school buses, were more than 1 km long.

MC workers remove the potholed surface on a VIP Road stretch in Zirakpur. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

A resident of Kharar, Nilesh Sood, said, “This 10-km stretch is in a pitiable condition. After the rainy season, it has developed potholes, some as deep as 1 foot. It is good that the repair work has finally begun.”

Baltej Singh Balli, also from Kharar, said, “It would have been better if the repairs had been carried out at night.”

The repair work is expected to take three or four days,” said an official present at the site.

Zirakpur: Repair and patchwork on VIP Road near the Metro point and CCC began today.

