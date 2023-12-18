Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, December 17

The Ambala-Chandigarh highway was choked by a huge influx of vehicles near the Bhankharpur underpass in Zirakpur today. As visitors to the nearby multiplex and shopping mall parked their cars on the service lane, a massive traffic jam ensued in the area, and the long queues stretched from Bhankharpur lights to Singhpura Chowk. However, traffic in the opposite direction, towards Ambala, moved smoothly.

Two flyovers are being constructed in Zirakpur to ease the heavy flow of traffic. One of the two flyovers - near the Ghaggar bridge - is likely to will be made operational in January. National Highways Authority of India is expected to complete the other flyover, which bypasses Singhpura Chowk, in April.

"Commuters have been suffering due to clogged roads for more than two years now. We are hoping that the addition of two more flyovers in the area will streamline the movement of vehicles to some extent," said Astha Sood, a private school teacher from Zirakpur.

At present, it takes more than 20 minutes to cross the 2 km-plus stretch during peak traffic hours in the morning and evening. On weekends, people visiting commercial establishments park their vehicles on the roadside, restricting the flow of traffic. On rainy days, too, traffic moves at a snail's pace due to severe waterlogging at several places.

Traffic officials in the area said they were trying their best to regulate the movement of vehicles.

#Ambala #Zirakpur