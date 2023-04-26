Traffic cops challan 21 for underage driving in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 25

In a crackdown on traffic violators, the traffic police had issued 21 challans for underage driving in the past 24 hours.

The DCP (Law and Order), Nikita Khattar, said the traffic police, led by Urban Traffic Inspector Jagpal Singh and Surajpur Sub-Inspector Bijender Singh, set up speed nakas on the highway. A total of 48 challans were issued for speeding and 21 for underage driving. She said 200 vehicles were challaned for various traffic violations, including not wearing seat belt, without helmet, without pattern number and without number plate.

Jagpal said illegally parked vehicles were being clamped in the city. He appealed to the people not to park their vehicles on the road. He said stringent action was being taken against owners who park their vehicles on roads and at unmarked parking in the city.