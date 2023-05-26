Traffic cops issue advisory over work at Tawa Chowk in P'kula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 25

In the view of construction work at Tawa Chowk or Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, the movement of vehicles around the roundabout will be closed for the next 30 days. The police will divert the traffic approaching the rotary.

According to the traffic police, vehicles coming from the Shakti Bhawan chowk and heading towards Tawa Chowk, Sector 21, Sector 11/15 chowk or Amartex Chowk, will have to drive through the Sector 9/10 traffic light point towards the Woman police station from where they can reach the Sector 4/5 light point. Commuters could then further reach Sector 21 or Sector 11/15 through Amartex Chowk.

Apart from this, the commuters heading towards the Bella Vista chowk from the Sector 11/15 chowk, will have to drive through the Sector 4/5 light point or directly through Hafed Chowk.

Traffic Inspector Jagpal Singh said construction work would take about 30 days in view of which the traffic police issued a traffic advisory so that people don’t face any inconvenience.