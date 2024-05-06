Traffic cops spread smiles on World Laughter Day

Chandigarh, May 5
To celebrate World Laughter Day, the UT Traffic Police, in association with Ketawa — Centre for Behaviour Change for Chandigarh, organised a special laughter yoga session at the Traffic and Security Lines in Sector 29 here today.
The yoga session aimed at honouring the unwavering dedication and commitment of the traffic and security force in safeguarding the wellbeing of residents.
Nearly 100 traffic and security police personnel enthusiastically participated in the laughter yoga session, transforming the environment into a lively arena.
The participants indulged in a series of laughter exercises, including greeting laughter, appreciation laughter, lion laughter, lassi laughter, cream laughter and seat belt laughter.
The session culminated with a vibrant laughter Bollywood dance, spreading joy and smiles all around.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians
Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC
Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...