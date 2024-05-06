Traffic cops spread smiles on World Laughter Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

To celebrate World Laughter Day, the UT Traffic Police, in association with Ketawa — Centre for Behaviour Change for Chandigarh, organised a special laughter yoga session at the Traffic and Security Lines in Sector 29 here today.

The yoga session aimed at honouring the unwavering dedication and commitment of the traffic and security force in safeguarding the wellbeing of residents.

Nearly 100 traffic and security police personnel enthusiastically participated in the laughter yoga session, transforming the environment into a lively arena.

The participants indulged in a series of laughter exercises, including greeting laughter, appreciation laughter, lion laughter, lassi laughter, cream laughter and seat belt laughter.

The session culminated with a vibrant laughter Bollywood dance, spreading joy and smiles all around.

