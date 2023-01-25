Traffic advisory for ‘At Home’ events

Chandigarh, January 24

In view of the ‘At Home’ event, there will be restrictions on the traffic movement around the Punjab Raj Bhawan and the Haryana Raj Bhawan on Republic Day.

Movement on the road stretch in front of the Punjab Raj Bhawan from the Sector 5/6/7/8 roundabout till T-Point of Vigyan Path and Sukhna Path near Chandigarh Golf Club shall remain restricted/diverted for the general public from 3 pm till the function at the Punjab Raj Bhawan gets over. ‘At Home’ invitees will have to approach the Punjab Raj Bhawan from the Sector 5/6/7/8 chowk on Vigyan Path as one-way traffic system shall be implemented in front of the Governor’s house.

Movement on the road stretch from the Gursagar Sahib Gurdwara turn on Uttar Marg upto Sector 5/6/7/8 chowk on Vigyan Path shall remain restricted /diverted for the general public from 4 pm till the function at the Haryana Raj Bhawan gets over. ‘At Home’ invitees have been requested to approach the Haryana Raj Bhawan from the Sukhna Lake side on Uttar Marg as one-way traffic system shall be implemented in front of the Governor’s house.

Route for Golf Club

Members of Chandigarh Golf Club will have to use the Sukhna Path road from the SGGS College side (the road separating Sectors 7 and 26) for approaching and leaving the club from 3 pm onwards.

Traffic curbs in place for R-Day

In view of the Republic Day function at Parade Ground in Sector 17, traffic restrictions/diversions have been put in place in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Routes around venue closed

Time: 6.30 am till end of function

Curbs: Sec 16/17/22/23 roundabout to Gurdial Singh petrol pump, Sec 22-A, on Udyog Path

Old District Courts, Sec 17, to Shivalik Hotel (rear side of Parade Ground)

Lyon’s Restaurant light point near MC office, Sector 17, to Parade Ground

Traffic diversion

Buses coming towards ISBT-17 diverted from Kisan Bhawan chowk and Piccadilly chowk via Himalaya Marg to reach ISBT-17 from small chowk (near Gurdial Singh petrol pump). At the time of dispersal, traffic diverted from ISBT-17 chowk on Udyog Path. It will be done by diverting traffic coming from the Sector 17/18 light point, Aroma light point, Sector 18/19/20/21 chowk and the cricket stadium chowk from 11.30 am to 12.15 pm. At time of dispersal, only buses will be allowed to ply on this stretch.

Security advisory

Venue: Parade Ground, Sec 17

Seating deadline: 9.15 am

Entering the venue

Special invitees: Gate Nos. 4, 6 and 7 (opposite Sector 22)

General public: Gate Nos. 8, 9 and 10 (opposite ISBT-17)

ID must: Attendees must have a photo ID card in original

Banned: Objectionable articles such as bag, matchbox, knife, cigarette, weapon, liquor, inflammable items, electronic devices, black flag and banners/posters

No parking

In front of Sector 22-A market shops from 6.30 am till end of function