Traffic curbs on roads around PCA Stadium

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, March 4

In view of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which started today, the roads around the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium have been closed to vehicular traffic.

However, police officials said the road would be opened to traffic daily after 6 pm once the had left for their hotels. The police said the residents living in the vicinity of the stadium were allowed to commute after showing their residential proof.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harjit Singh said eight SP-level officers and 12 DSP-level officers supervised the deployment of 1,000 police personnel during the match. He said an anti-sabotage team was also stationed at the stadium. The police conducted an exercise for the dog squad and the bomb detection and disposal squad at the PCA.

The SSP said elaborate security arrangements had been made by the Mohali police. He said they were ensuring that spectators and local residents did not face inconvenience due to the security arrangements for the match. No untoward incident was reported on the first day of the Test.