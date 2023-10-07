Traffic held up in Kharar as mishap triggers scuffle

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 6

Traffic remained disrupted on the Chandigarh-Kharar highway underneath the flyover around 4:30 am today after a bus and two cars were involved in a collision in the middle of the road.

Unruly scenes were witnessed as the bare-chested vehicle drivers clashed with each other. One of the car driver banged his car into the other repeatedly and tried to flee the spot. Eyewitnesses said taxi driver union members reached the spot and blocked the road for sometime even as the police were nowhere to be seen. Repeated pleas to give way to an ambulance stuck in the snarl-up fell on deaf ears.

The police later rounded up one person and took him to the City Kharar police station.

Locals resented the lax law and order situation with the police failing to reach the spot for an hour on the busy highway.

#Kharar #Mohali