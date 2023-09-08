Traffic lights to come up at five busy spots in Kharar

Mohali, September 7
Keeping in view the safety and security of the commuters travelling on national highways falling in the urban limits of Kharar, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairperson of District Road Safety Committee Aashika Jain has asked National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to remove bottlenecks and make the accident-prone junctions safe.
Working on the directions, a joint visit was conducted by officials of the NHAI, the Traffic Police, Kharar, and the Municipal Council, Kharar.
“The joint inspection team identified five busy junctions, which are vulnerable to accidents too due to chaos. These junctions are the Kharar bus stand, the KFC cut under bridge, Nijjar Chowk, the Sahora cut and Badala Chowk. The NHAI was asked to install traffic lights on the above junctions for better management of traffic and prevent chaos and accidents,” Jain said.
The NHAI had invited bids for the same and the work had been awarded to the contractor for Rs 35.52 lakh, she added.
The traffic lights will be based on the intelligent controller system and the work for it will be completed by the end of this month.
