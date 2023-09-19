Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Around 28 lakh violations have been captured in the past 17 months with the help of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in the city. Of the total traffic violations, challans were issued in about 10 lakh cases, as ambulances and minor violations were exempt from challans.

Besides, a revenue of about Rs 12 crore is expected to be collected by the Traffic Police. Officials concerned shared these facts with Mayor Anup Gupta during a review meeting of the Chandigarh Smart City Advisory Forum today. The Mayor reviewed the present status and progress of all projects being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

The Chief General Manager, Smart City, NP Sharma, briefed the Mayor, who presided over the meeting, on all projects that had been implemented or were under implementation stage in the city. Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, was also present.

The Mayor congratulated the Smart City team for winning the Best UT Award, first position in Governance and Mobility Projects, third place in the SCADA sanitation category of India Smart Cities Award Contest 2022, top spot in Learnathon conducted by the National Institute of Urban Affairs and the award for "Outstanding Concrete Structure 2023" for ICCC, PCCC & SCADA by the Indian Concrete Institute.

The meeting was also briefed on the impact of the International Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project that how it has benefitted in terms of reduction in traffic violations, carbon emissions and saving fuel through Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) and resolution of various criminal cases. The status of various other projects was also shared with the Mayor.