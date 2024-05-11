Traffic norms ‘flouted’ during BJP roadshow

Chandigarh, May 10
Dangerous driving with people hanging out of cars was witnessed during a roadshow carried out in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Tandon. The event also caused traffic congestion, especially on Dakshin Marg and Madhya Marg.
Traffic violations were witnessed despite the presence of traffic police at various junctions. It was alleged that policemen did not intervene to address the violations, raising concerns about public safety during such events.
The BJP supporters were also seen riding two-wheelers without helmets. “The police should have made appropriate arrangements to ensure that commuters don’t suffer due to the event,” said Vishal, a commuter.
