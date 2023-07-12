Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 12

The Ambala Police on Wednesday issued a fresh traffic advisory for the commuters traveling on the national highways.

Ambala Superintendent of Police, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the traffic movement has been restored, for both light and heavy vehicles, on the Ambala- Panchkula/Chandigarh highway.

The commuters can use Chandigarh to Ambala route via Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, Panchkula to Ambala via Barwala and Panjokhra, and Panchkula to Ambala via Ramgarh and Dera Bassi, the advisory read.

On the Punjab-Ambala/Delhi route, all kinds of vehicular movement on the NH44/GT road through Ambala is moving smoothly.

Also, the route on the Panchkula- Shahabad/Kurukshetra highway via Saha is made operational, it said.

The Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway via Mullana is also operational for all types of vehicular traffic.

However, the Ambala-Kaithal/Hisar route is still closed for vehicular movement due to acute water logging.

#Ambala #Hisar #Kaithal #Panchkula