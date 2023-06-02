Traffic violators to get SMS, not postal e-challans

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

The UT traffic police have decided to do away with the practice of sending e-challans by post to vehicle owner’s address. The challans will now be sent through SMS only on the registered mobile phone of the owner.

The e-challans are issued through electronic devices such as CCTV cameras, speed radar guns, handycam devices or based on pictures and videos of traffic violation received through social media, etc.

“Now challans shall only be sent through SMS on the registered mobile number of the owner of the vehicle committing any traffic violation. No separate postal challan shall be sent to the address of the owner,” said a police official.

The police said people had been advised to get their latest mobile number updated with the registration authority concerned.