Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 1
Despite the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order to open the stretch outside Punjab CM’s residence, connecting Sukhna Lake to Nayagaon, on May 1, the road was not thrown open to traffic today.
Earlier in the day, the traffic police conducted videography to assess vehicle movement.
In the evening, the barricades, which were placed on the road along with the barbed wire decades ago, were removed. However, the second layer barricades was still in place.
Sources said the road was expected to be thrown open to traffic from Thursday.
It was barricaded at the merger point of Uttar Marg and Vidya Path in the 1980s during the terrorism period in Punjab. Commuters moving between Nayagaon and Sukhna Lake had to take long detours.
