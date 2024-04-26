Dera Bassi: Train halts at level crossing again

Dera Bassi, April 25
For the second time in two days, a freight train came to a halt at a level crossing between Issapur and Dera Bassi on the Ambala-Kalka railway track on Wednesday evening around 9 pm.
Road users were inconvenienced as it blocked connectivity for around an hour to the nearby villages in the area.
Local railway officials said the problem was recurring as the movement of trains near the Shambhu border was restricted, resulting in excess traffic on this track.
