Train traffic to remain affected for 25 days

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 16

The rail traffic will remain affected due to traffic block for 25 days from March 17 to April 10 to carry out repair of washable apron and for replacing the broken sleepers as well as grouting of sleepers at Ambala Cantonment station.

Due to the rail block, 22429/22430 (Delhi- Pathankot-Delhi) will remain cancelled on March 17, train 04651/04652 (Amritsar- Jaynagar-Amritsar) will remain cancelled on March 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, and 31, and on April 2, 5, 7, and 9, while train 14331/14332 (Delhi-Kalka) will remain cancelled from March 17 to April 10.

Similarly train 04589/04590 (Kurukshetra-Ambala Cantt-Kurukshetra), 04584/04013 (Ambala Cantt-Panipat-Ambala Cantt), 04579/04504 (Ambala Cantt-Ludhiana-Ambala Cantt), train 04578 (Ambala Cantt-Saharanpur), train 04139/04140 (Kurukshetra-Ambala Cantt-Kurukshetra) and train 04176 (Panipat-Ambala Cantt) will remain cancelled from March 17 to April 10.

Train 12949 (Porbandar- Santragachi) and 11057 (CSMT-Amritsar) is to be monitored for its punctuality so as not to delay the Vande Bharat trains.