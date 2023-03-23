Training programme on water mgmt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), north western region (NWR) and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, organised one-day tier-III training programme on “Water availability and it’s management at local level” on the occasion of World Water Day here on Wednesday at the Department of Geology in association with Department of Environmental Sciences, Panjab University (PU).

The theme of the programme was “Accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis”. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Anura Khanna, Regional Director, CGWB, NWR, Chandigarh, and was proceeded by Dinesh Tewari, Scientist ‘E’, CGWB, NWR, Chandigarh. Dr Madhuri S Rishi, Professor, Department of Environmental Studies, PU, Dr Debabrata Das, Assistant Professor, and Dr Mahesh Thakur, Assistant Professor, PU, were the guest of honour on the occasion.