Transformer stolen in Panchkula

Panchkula: A 200 kVA capacity power transformer worth Rs2.50 lakh has been stolen from the old dumping ground site in Sector 23. The matter came to light on February 19 when MC officials visited the site. On a complaint of Assistant Engineer (E) SK Geva, a case has been registered under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station. TNS
City Assn to host rowing meet
Chandigarh: The Rowing Association of India has picked the Chandigarh Rowing Association to host the 5th Indoor Rowing National Championships. According to Rajiv Sharma, general secretary, Chandigarh Rowing Association, the event will be organised at the PU hall in the first week of October 2022. “The city will host a national championship after a gap of 21 years,” said Sharma.
