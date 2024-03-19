Transparency, accountability new DGP Surendra Singh Yadav’s priorities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Welfare of society with transparency and accountability will be new UT DGP Surendra Singh Yadav’s priority. “As a team, we will deliver the best services to the citizens,” said Yadav, a 1997 batch IPS officer of the AGMUT Cadre, during a welcome parade organised at the Police Lines, Sector 26, today

He emphasised the police force was like his family and he would be available to all as the DGP. “New initiatives will be taken for the welfare of the Chandigarh Police as well as citizens,” he added.

The parade contingents of the Chandigarh Police, headed by parade commander P Abhinandan, DSP (North/East), marched down along with pipe and brass bands. Later in the evening, the DGP chaired a meeting with all Inspectors and DSPs and asked them to maintain transparency and discipline in their working.

