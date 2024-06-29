Travel agents told to submit documents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

The UT Administration has directed all foreign travel/visa agents operating in the city to submit their complete antecedents to the office of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area concerned within four weeks.

According to the orders issued by District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh, some travel agents are involved in fraudulent activities and cheating people on the false pretext of arranging their visa or managing their affairs relating to sending them abroad.

They get published misleading advertisements in leading newspapers and dupe the innocent people of Chandigarh and neighbouring states. After sometime, they close their offices in the city. The orders shall also be applicable to coaching institutes of IELTS, ticketing agents and general ones.

