Travel firm fined for deficient service

Consumer panel tells it to refund Rs1.3L, pay Rs15K relief, Rs10K litigation costs

Travel firm fined for deficient service

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 21

Holding it guilty of deficiency in services, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a tour and travel company to refund Rs1,36,001 to a city resident after the company failed to provide booking of the desired destinations.

The commission has also directed the firm to pay Rs15,000 as compensation on account of causing harassment and mental agony to the complainant and Rs10,000 for the cost of the litigation.

Poonam Arora, a city resident, in a complaint filed through counsel Gaurav Bhardwaj, stated that she took the membership of Club Hospitality Holidays Limited for 30 years vacation (Blue) programme, which included the holiday facility for six nights-seven days for studio room. She paid Rs1,25,000 as the fee on May 26, 2014.

She stated that she requested the firm for booking the destination of Manali from December 30, 2014, to January 30, 2015, but they responded with non-availability and asked to change the dates or destination. She said she agreed to adjusting the dates to January 1, 2015, to January 4, 2015, but she was asked to deposit Rs3,000 as utility charges in the account of the company. She said when she raised her grievance about such charges, they did not give any satisfactory reply. The complainant stated that when she sought a booking for Bengaluru she could not get the same for the relevant dates, as such she had to stay at Bengaluru at her own expense.

She said again in November 2016, she sought booking for Bengaluru, but the firm gave the same reply of non-availability of accommodation on the said dates. She said she again sought booking from the company for Goa in 2020, but instead of providing booking, they raised the demand of maintenance charges, without providing any services till date.

Alleging deficiency in service, she requested the firm to cancel her membership and refund the total amount paid (Rs1,36,001) with interest, but to no avail.

On the other hand, the travel company denied all charges in its reply. The company claimed that they already had the booking for the desired dates and hence, could not provide the same to the complainant. Denying any deficiency in service, the firm prayed for dismissal of the complaint.

After hearing the arguments, the commission comprising Priti Malhotra, presiding member, and BM Sharma, member, held the company guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to refund Rs1,36,001, along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the respective date of deposit.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab portfolios announced; CM Mann keeps Home and Vigilance, Cheema gets Finance, Singla Health, Harbhajan Power

2
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

3
Punjab

Lovely university founder Ashok Mittal, Ludhiana businessman Sanjeev Arora are AAP's latest 2 picks for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

4
Punjab

From top cricketer to Delhi IIT professor, here is all you need to know about AAP's 5 Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

5
World

Video: Hopes of survivors among 132 people aboard in China's plane crash recede

6
Himachal

Sandeep Pathak replaces Raghav Chadha as Punjab co-incharge as AAP appoints new office-bearers in 9 states

7
Punjab

AAP's Rajya Sabha nomination list has Raghav Chadha's name, Sukhpal Khaira says will oppose 'non-Punjabi' candidates

8
Punjab

'7 of 11 new Punjab ministers face criminal cases; 9 are crorepatis'

9
Punjab

Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

10
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh says will promote sports as Aam Aadmi Party candidates file nominations for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

Top Stories

Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...

No survivors found in crash of Chinese airliner, says State media

No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue

The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members

Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices

Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices

With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...

India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden

India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden

On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations ...

Cities

View All

Over 50 Cong councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Mayor issue: Over 50 Congress councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Amritsar woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Gangsters who left for foreign shores a headache for Punjab Police

Reviving poetry — the language of the soul

Will focus on civic issues: Jagroop Gill

Will focus on civic issues: Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill

Centre must fulfil its promises, say farm unions

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Lt Col HS Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Come April 1, Chandigarh civic body top brass to be on field inspection

Mohali MC passes Rs 160-crore Budget

PGI conducts seventh heart transplant

US envoy Nuland meets Foreign Secy Shringla

US envoy Victoria Nuland meets Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

World Water Day: Per capita water availability on the decline

2,234 kids jabbed

Month on, cops clueless in minor's rape case

2019 setback paved way for my victory this time, says Jangi Lal Mahajan

City bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP’s choice for Rajya Sabha

City bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP's choice for Rajya Sabha

Opposition trains guns on AAP for nominating 'outsiders' for RS

Two nabbed for snatching, one for molesting minor

4 held in vehicle theft, snatching cases

PAC members protest over poor waste management

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Days after SMO found 'drunk', Patiala Civil Surgeon inspects health centres

13 of 117 Punjab MLAs studied at Punjabi University

Citing Covid duties, junior resident doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital want exams postponed

Patiala MC likely to miss deadline for waste segregation at source