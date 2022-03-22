Travel firm fined for deficient service

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 21

Holding it guilty of deficiency in services, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a tour and travel company to refund Rs1,36,001 to a city resident after the company failed to provide booking of the desired destinations.

The commission has also directed the firm to pay Rs15,000 as compensation on account of causing harassment and mental agony to the complainant and Rs10,000 for the cost of the litigation.

Poonam Arora, a city resident, in a complaint filed through counsel Gaurav Bhardwaj, stated that she took the membership of Club Hospitality Holidays Limited for 30 years vacation (Blue) programme, which included the holiday facility for six nights-seven days for studio room. She paid Rs1,25,000 as the fee on May 26, 2014.

She stated that she requested the firm for booking the destination of Manali from December 30, 2014, to January 30, 2015, but they responded with non-availability and asked to change the dates or destination. She said she agreed to adjusting the dates to January 1, 2015, to January 4, 2015, but she was asked to deposit Rs3,000 as utility charges in the account of the company. She said when she raised her grievance about such charges, they did not give any satisfactory reply. The complainant stated that when she sought a booking for Bengaluru she could not get the same for the relevant dates, as such she had to stay at Bengaluru at her own expense.

She said again in November 2016, she sought booking for Bengaluru, but the firm gave the same reply of non-availability of accommodation on the said dates. She said she again sought booking from the company for Goa in 2020, but instead of providing booking, they raised the demand of maintenance charges, without providing any services till date.

Alleging deficiency in service, she requested the firm to cancel her membership and refund the total amount paid (Rs1,36,001) with interest, but to no avail.

On the other hand, the travel company denied all charges in its reply. The company claimed that they already had the booking for the desired dates and hence, could not provide the same to the complainant. Denying any deficiency in service, the firm prayed for dismissal of the complaint.

After hearing the arguments, the commission comprising Priti Malhotra, presiding member, and BM Sharma, member, held the company guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to refund Rs1,36,001, along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the respective date of deposit.