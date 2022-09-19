Chandigarh: Travel firm, online booking portal penalised for deficiency in service

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a travel company and an online booking portal to pay Rs 35,000 to a city resident for not providing services as promised during his honeymoon trip.

The amount consists of compensation for causing him mental agony and harassment during the trip and the litigation.

In his complaint, Manish Goyal, a resident of Sector 44, Chandigarh, said he availed of a honeymoon package of Goa from Trip String (OPC) Private Limited, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, through a web portal, Travel Triangle, after paying an amount of Rs 37,000. He said the honeymoon package included six days and five nights stay for two adults at Riva Beach Resort, Goa. A flavoured cake, room decoration with flowers and a candle-light dinner were also included in the package.

He said on reaching Goa, Riva Beach Resort, which was already booked, was changed to Regenta Beach Resort by the agent on the ground of non-availability, which was not up to the mark.

When the agent of the OPs (travel company and online portal) was requested to change the resort, he refused to do so. Under pressure and having no other option, he had to stay at Regenta Beach Resort at Pernem, Junas Waddo, Goa.

He said Regenta was located at an isolated and an unsafe place. The location of the hotel did not have direct connectivity with the road transport. So, he and his wife had to walk via a narrow “kutcha” way to reach the hotel. Further, the room provided by the hotel was not one mentioned in the package. Rather, it was a downgraded room than the pre-booked honeymoon package. Despite promise, the agent of the OPs failed to change Regenta hotel. On January 21, 2021, they were shifted to Riva Beach Resort only for the remaining two days of their trip. They checked out from there on January 23.

He alleged that due to deficient, unethical and unfair act and conduct of the OPs, the entire honeymoon trip of the complainant and his wife was spoiled, which gave bad experience of their life, causing harassment and mental agony. A legal notice has also been sent to the OPs in this regard, but to no avail.

The commission said the OPs did not turn up despite notices. Hence, they were proceeded ex parte vide order dated March 14, 2022.

After hearing the arguments, the commission said the failure on part of the OPs to render promised services to the complainant despite receipt of the complete amount under the honeymoon package clearly amounts to deficiency in service on their part. In view of this, the OPs are directed to pay Rs 35,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment due to their deficient services, which also includes litigation expense.