Treatment of knee osteoarthritis with PRP super dose begins at PGI

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 9

In a clinical trial conducted by a team of the PGIMER, researchers have made significant strides in the treatment of early-stage knee osteoarthritis (OA) by administering an enhanced 8 mL dose of platelet-rich plasma (PRP), which is also termed as “super dose”. The larger PRP dose, providing approximately twice the number of platelets, demonstrated superior efficacy in managing knee osteoarthritis.

Platelet-rich plasma therapy The platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is often recommended for knee arthritis due to its potential regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties. In the PRP therapy, a patient’s blood is drawn and the platelets are separated and concentrated. These platelets contain growth factors and cytokines, which play a role in tissue repair and regeneration.

Dr Mandeep Dhillon, Head of Department of Orthopaedics said, “We started conducting PRP treatment for early stage knee osteoarthritis in 2010. However, some apprehensions regarding the treatment were learned over a period of time with patients complaining over its less efficiency. We have now proven that higher dose of PRP at 8mL is effective in giving relief to patients with knee osteoarthritis.”

Dr Dhillon added, “An 8 mL of PRP contains 5 billion cells that helps in repairing the joints. The super dose is used for big joints like knee joint and is effective if it is given to patients in early stage of knee arthritis, preferably grade 1 or grade 2.”

The researchers compared the effectiveness of two PRP dosages – a standard 4 mL dose versus an enhanced 8 mL dose. This study aimed at exploring which PRP dosage provides superior relief for patients with knee OA. The study included individuals with early knee OA, specifically those classified as Kellgren-Lawrence grades 1 and 2.

Participants were randomly assigned to two groups – Group A (50 knees) received a conventional 4-mL PRP injection, while Group B (49 knees) received a higher 8-mL PRP injection. Both PRP injections were prepared using the same procedure, ensuring consistency in the composition of the injections.

Patients were assessed at baseline, six weeks, three months, and six months using various measures. Patients with early knee OA experienced notably better pain relief and functional improvement when treated with an 8-mL injection of PRP compared to a 4-mL injection. The larger PRP dose, providing approximately twice the number of platelets, demonstrated superior efficacy in managing knee osteoarthritis.

While short-term complications like pain and stiffness occurred more often in the higher dose group, the long-term benefits, including patient satisfaction, were significantly better.

#PGI Chandigarh