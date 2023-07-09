Tree falls in Mohali, damages 2 vehicles

Mohali: A big tree came crashing down at a residential area in Phase 7 on Saturday evening. Two vehicles were partially damaged and power cables snapped, plunging the area into darkness. No one was injured in the incident.
