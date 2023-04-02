Tree falls on e-rickshaw in Chandigarh, driver suffers injuries

Chandigarh, April 1
An e-rickshaw driver suffered serious injuries after a tree fell on his vehicle on Madhya Marg in Sector 9 here this evening.
The injured e-rickshaw driver was shifted to the GMSH-16. The victim was pulled out of the vehicle with much difficulty. A crane was also rushed to the spot. There was a traffic jam on both sides of the road on Madhya Marg. Movement of vehicles was halted on the Sector 9 side.
A Horticulture Department team reached the spot to remove the tree.
