Treetops chopped at Chhat, residents fume

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, November 2

Residents of Chhat village and nearby areas have accused Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) of mindlessly chopping off treetops and carrying out heavy pruning to lay a new power line to Chhatbir Zoo.

Residents say the PSPCL staff have reduced trees along the road to stumps, leaving behind fallen branches, posing a serious risk to the lives of commuters.

They claim the Forest Department and authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to gross violation of conservation guidelines.

“This is clearly not pruning. At most places, the PSPCL has removed treetops, while at others, they have left not even a single leaf on the tree. Mindless destruction can be seen on the entire 2 km stretch. We will lodge a complaint with the Forest Department and the NGT regarding this vandalism,” said a Chhat shopkeeper not wishing to be named.

In Zirakpur’s Victoria Enclave, residents claim the PSPCL has cut several trees in front of houses without taking permission.

“It takes years to grow and sustain a tree. They just come and cut these from the bottom without any fear. What are forest and MC officials doing?” says a resident of Victoria Enclave, High Ground.

This is vandalism, will file plaint This is clearly not pruning. At most places, not a single leaf has been left on trees. We will file a complaint with Forest Dept and NGT regarding vandalism — A Chhat shopkeeper Contractor told to be careful A new power line is being installed for round-the-clock supply to the zoo. The contractor has been asked to be careful while pruning trees. — HS Oberoi, XEN, PSPCL

