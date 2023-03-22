Tremors jolt region

PU students stand outside a hostel as powerful tremors jolted the tricity late Tuesday evening. Residents ran out of their homes in panic as tremors were felt across the region.
People reported shaking of fans, beds and other articles around 10.20 pm. The epicentre of 6.6 magnitude quake was Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region. Photo: Pradeep Tewari
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 'hostile' neighbours
The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...