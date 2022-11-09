Trial in US woman’s rape case at Kharar hits wall

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, November 8

Judge, Fast-Track Special Court, Swati Sehgal has declined a plea of the prosecution seeking 45 days again for coordination to organise the recording of testimony of Dr Clemence Kron, an intern, and Dr B Paindaveine through videoconferencing from France in a seven-year-old case of alleged rape with a US woman.

The court, while expressing displeasure, adjourned the case till November 21 to bring on record the steps taken by the prosecution in this regard.

“The SHO, Woman Police Station, Sector 17, Chandigarh, has placed on record an email, whereby, 45 days’ time is sought only for coordination to organise the recording of testimony of witnesses through videoconferencing. It is relevant to mention that the present case pertains to 2018. All prosecution witnesses except the aforesaid witnesses have been examined. The court merely on asking of the prosecution agency that is not supported by any cogent reason cannot adjourn an old case for 45 days,” says the court order.

The court sought a report from the SHO after the prosecution failed to arrange the videoconferencing on September 30. The court had directed the SHO for explaining the reasons for not conducting the videoconferencing of the two witnesses. The US national, who was on a tourist visa, was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice at Kharar in April 2015. They took her to a room, raped her and dropped off her near the ISBT, Sector 43, Chandigarh. She went back to the US and lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh Police via email on August, 2015. She attached a certificate of her medical examination conducted in Paris. Two years after the incident, the police arrested one of the accused, Baldev Singh, on the basis of clues provided by the victim.

The prosecution has listed the names of Dr Clemence Kron and Dr B Paindaveine from France who conducted the medical examination of the victim.

