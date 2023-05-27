Tribunal restrains PGI from reducing pension

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has restrained the PGI from making reduction in the monthly pension of employees.

While issuing a notice for July 13, CAT has directed the respondent PGI to file a short reply in respect of the interim relief on the next date of hearing.

The CAT passed the orders on an application filed by 73-year-old Tilak Raj Sharma and other retired employees under Section 19 read with Rule 4 of the Administrative Tribunals Act 1985 through advocate Karan Singla.

The applicants have claimed that he PGI has reduced their pension without issuing a show-cause notice to them in an illegal and arbitrary manner and in complete violation of the principles of natural justice.

They retired between 2007 and 2014 under Central Civil Services (CCS) (Pension) Rules, 1972, and were paid all retirement benefits such as pension, gratuity, commutation of pension, leave encashment, etc. The applicants and hundreds of other retired employees have been getting pension under CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, as revised from time to time, including under 7th Central Pay Commission w.e.f. January 1, 2016. Suddenly, the pension of applicants was reduced for April without any information, office order or show-cause notice by the respondent-institute.

On enquiries made by the applicants, they were verbally informed that their pension had been re-fixed from January 1, 2016, under Punjab Civil

Service Pension Rules instead of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, but no reason or document was provided to them. The gross monthly pension of the applicants has been reduced in the range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

They met the Director and apprised him through a representation that the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, were adopted w.e.f. September 12, 1975, in true letter and in spirit of regulation. They submitted that the PGI management had never issued orders of superannuation, compulsory retirement, voluntary retirement or premature retirement on the medical grounds under the Punjab Civil Service Rules in the case of the applicants or other employees drawing Punjab pay scales.

The applicants retired under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972.

The applicants demanded that the action of the respondents imposing a cut on their pension without any reason, show-cause notice or office order might be quashed.