 Tribune Chowk flyover: Ministry seeks fresh estimates : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Tribune Chowk flyover: Ministry seeks fresh estimates

Tribune Chowk flyover: Ministry seeks fresh estimates

Tribune Chowk flyover: Ministry seeks fresh estimates

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 12

After the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways today asked the UT Administration to submit fresh estimates for the proposed flyover at the Tribune Chowk.

At a meeting held in Delhi, officers of the ministry directed the UT team to submit fresh estimates and details of the project.

A UT official, who attended the meeting, said the fresh estimates would be sent to the ministry by the end of this month. After examining these, the ministry will take a decision whether to go ahead with the same Mumbai-based consultant or engage a new one. He said after getting approval from the ministry, the work on the project could be started within two or three months.

The 1.6 km flyover has been planned from near the GMCH-32 roundabout to the railway overbridge on the Dakshin Marg, passing over the Tribune Chowk. To ease traffic at the Tribune Chowk, which sees a huge traffic of more than 1.43 lakh vehicles daily, including 1.35 lakh passenger car units (PCUs), the then UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore laid the foundation stone of the Rs 184 crore project on March 3, 2019.

On a petition filed by the Run Club, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 20, 2019, had stayed the move of the UT Administration to cut 700 trees on both sides of the Dakshin Marg and the Purv Marg to pave the way for the construction of the flyover connecting Zirakpur and Tribune Chowk, along with the construction process.

On May 1, the Punjab and Haryana High Court vacated the stay on the cutting of trees for the project.

The Bench ruled that the stay granted on November 20, 2019, had set Chandigarh back by a decade. The city was conceptualised in 1950 and could not continue to remain the same. Development was an ever-going process. The town was planned for 5 lakh people. But today “we are dealing with the tricity, which is now bounded by Panchkula, Mohali and New Chandigarh, having a population of over 15 lakh”.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf

2
India

Woman plots 'supari' killing of father-in-law for Rs 300 crore property, stages it as hit-and-run case

3
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘getting VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

4
Amritsar

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

5
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

6
Jalandhar

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

7
Trending

‘I hope Ashwini Vaishnaw will...’: Social media users spark outrage as ticketless passengers overcrowd Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

8
J & K

Terrorist, CRPF jawan killed in J-K’s Kathua; 6 security personnel injured in Doda encounter

9
Entertainment

‘I do not…’: Here is what Karan Johar said about Kangana Ranaut being slapped by CISF woman constable

10
Sports

‘Blatant cheating’: Indian football fans outraged after controversial referee decision in FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Qatar

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire

Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire

Most of them workers from Kerala | Govt rushes MoS to extend...

Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes ~1L cr for Amravati project

Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project

Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises

Mohan Charan Majhi sworn in as Odisha CM

Mohan Charan Majhi sworn in as Odisha CM

Punjab CM Mann meets Delhi CM Kejriwal in jail, no Cabinet rejig for now

Punjab CM Mann meets Delhi CM Kejriwal in jail, no Cabinet rejig for now

Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 35

40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf

PM Modi sends Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti V...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family seeks government help to bring back body

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Malaysia Airlines boosts connectivity in India, increases flight frequency from Amritsar to 7 times weekly

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Chandigarh fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Crematorium plans: Rs 30 lakh for upkeep of meditation centre, Rs 50 lakh for landscaping

Water woes in Morni area: Panchkula District Administration to rejuvenate, repair bawris

Chandigarh releases provisional common merit list for class XI admissions

Poor construction: Chandigarh Housing Board told to pay Rs 1 lakh relief to allottee

Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

Delhi's max temp settles at 44.7 deg C, monsoon to arrive by June end

Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia

63 cases of use of unfair means but no paper leak; NEET-UG sanctity not compromised: NTA officials

NTA to move Supreme Court for transfer of petitions against 'irregularities' in NEET-UG exam from different HCs

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Jalandhar MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

Kulwinder Kaur has no remorse for slapping Kangana Ranaut, says brother

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: BKU members back CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

New International airport ready to take off next month

New International airport ready to take off next month

Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

2 drowned youths yet to be traced

40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held