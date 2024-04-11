 Tribune chowk flyover plan: ‘Axing of trees to cause irreparable green loss’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Tribune chowk flyover plan: ‘Axing of trees to cause irreparable green loss’

Tribune chowk flyover plan: ‘Axing of trees to cause irreparable green loss’

Tribune chowk flyover plan: ‘Axing of trees to cause irreparable green loss’

Trees lining the Dakshin Marg near the Tribune Chowk. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

Environmentalists have said the uprooting of nearly 700 “fully grown” trees for the construction of a flyover at the Tribune Chowk will cause irreparable damage to the environment.

Environmentalists’ concern

  • The cutting of the trees and the construction of a concrete flyover would increase the temperature of the area by 5-7 degrees Celsius, said LR Budaniya
  • If a flyover is constructed at the Tribune Chowk, the traffic bottlenecks would shift to the next chowk
  • The best way to streamline traffic is to enhance public transport, encourage people to shun private vehicles and construct a ring road

Expressing concern, they said the trees were planted in accordance with the landscape planned during the inception of the city. Fully grown mango and other species of trees had not only helped in increasing the green cover of the city but also in reducing pollution caused by traffic at the chowk.

The felling of trees would contribute to increasing the “urban heat”, as green trees prevent direct contact of the sunlight with the concrete road, said LR Budaniya, a local environmentalist. The cutting of the trees and the construction of a concrete flyover would increase the temperature of the area by 5-7 degrees Celsius, as sunlight would directly reach the concrete road, he said, added that constructing flyovers was not a solution to mitigate the traffic problem.

If a flyover is constructed at the Tribune Chowk, the traffic bottlenecks would shift to the next chowk and in such a way, it would be an endless process, and the authorities would not be able to construct flyover at every chowk. To avoid such a situation, the best way to streamline traffic was to enhance public transport and encourage people to shun private vehicles and use public transport as it would not only reduce traffic pollution but also decongest the roads, he added.

Expressing similar sentiments, another city-based environmentalist said there was no way to replace the old and grownup trees and axing these would adversely impact the green cover of the city. Development activities have environmental costs.

On a petition filed by the Run Club, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the move of the UT Administration to cut 700 trees on both sides of the Dakshin Marg and the Purv Marg for the construction of the proposed flyover connecting Zirakpur and Tribune Chowk, along with the construction process.

The City Beautiful has been developed keeping in the mind the serene environment of the Shivalik foothills and is one of the greenest cities in the country, as such instead of constructing flyovers, the authorities should look for other alternatives, said a social activist.

He further stated that to regulate traffic, the authorities should construct bypasses or a ring road so that vehicles passing through the city could be avoided. This would not only reduce the burden on city roads, but also ease the problem of traffic blockades, he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, 4 others found selling drugs in Shimla; arrested

2
Bathinda

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

3
India

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

4
Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

5
Ludhiana

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

6
India

Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing on petition challenging Delhi HC order upholding his arrest by ED

7
Delhi

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

8
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Turncoats giving parties jitters in Punjab

9
Punjab

After Arvind Kejriwal setback, AAP’s Punjab, Delhi leaders close ranks

10
Amritsar

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

SC agrees to hear Kejri’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

Supreme Court agrees to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

China has no biz renaming sites: US backs India on Arunachal

China has no biz renaming sites: US backs India on Arunachal


Cities

View All

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

40 shanties destroyed in fire at Mohali, migrants left homeless

Baltana girl raped at knifepoint, 2 arrested

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands