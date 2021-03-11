Tribune Club win netball title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

Tribune Club defeated Sacred Heart Convent School 7-6 to win the girls’ junior title on the concluding day of the 8th Netball State Championship held at IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21.

In the boys’ sub-junior category, Aurobindo School won the league matches to win the title, while the Sacred Heart team claimed the girls’ sub-junior title.

In the boys’ junior final, KBDAV team defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20, and Khalsa Club won the boys’ senior final by defeating Chandigarh Club 17-15.

In the girls’ senior final, Khalsa Club defeated Post-Graduate Government College Club.