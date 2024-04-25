Tribune Impact: Submit report on monkey menace, Punjab rights panel tells Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 24
The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a Chandigarh Tribune report, “Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained”.
Commission chairperson Justice Sant Parkash has directed the Department of Forests and Wildlife, Chandigarh Administration, to submit a report before the next date of hearing, which is scheduled for June 24.
“The commission has perused the detailed news clipping viral on the social media indicating that monkeys continuing to trouble residents of northern sectors. It is further mentioned that the Municipal Corporation has written to the UT Forest Department to train their staff in catching simians and releasing them into forest areas. It further mentioned that residents of northern sectors and those living near the forest areas are at the receiving end of the problem as the monkeys take away household goods, break flowerpots, damage plants and even attack residents,” added the order.
