Tribune Model School holds 'Stars in Excellence' ceremony

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

The Tribune Model School held a ceremony, “Stars in Excellence”, on its premises. Justice SS Sodhi, his wife Bonny Sodhi and member of the managing committee Komal Anand were the chief guests of the event.

Students were felicitated with the badge of honour for the posts of head boy, head girl, house captains, wise-captains and junior captains. The members of the newly elected student council took an oath to faithfully work for the school. Prizes were distributed to the achievers in the fields of academics, sports, yoga, art and music.

Justice Sodhi exhorted the students to work with commitment and care for their all-round growth.

Principal Vandana Saxena encouraged students to raise the school flag to a greater height.