Tribune School felicitates achievers

Chandigarh, May 18

The Tribune School, Sector 29, celebrated its felicitation ceremony on campus. Justice SS Sodhi (retd), a member of Tribune Trust, his wife Bonny Sodhi and member of school management committee Chand Nehru attended the event.

Gursehaj (head boy) and Ramneet (head girl) were felicitated with the badges of honour. The newly elected student council members took an oath to work for the school faithfully. Prizes were distributed to achievers in the fields of academics, sports, art, music and dance. An annual report was shared with the gathering, stating the progress of the school in various fields. Among the various performances that were showcased by the students was a special Odissi dance, which was presented under the guidance of Sayan Mukherjee.

The chief guest of the occasion, Justice (retd) SS Sodhi, presented scholarships to the students. Chand Nehru urged the students to work towards all-around growth. Congratulating the students, the principal, Rani Poddar, urged them to raise the flag of the Tribune School to a greater height.

