Tribune School win state rugby title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Tribune School, Sector 29, won the boys’ sub-junior title on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Rugby State Championship organised by the Chandigarh Rugby Football Association at PU.

In the boys’ sub-junior final, the Sector 29 team recorded a 06-04 win over Snehalaya School, Sector 15. Ankur School Club, Sector 14, claimed third position by recording a 08-07 win over Snehalaya School, Sector 15 (Team-A).

In the girls’ sub-junior category, Government Model High School, Sector 46, defeated Snehalaya School (Team-B) 10-08 to claim the title. Tribune School finished third by defeating Snehalaya School (Team-A) 06-04.

Snehalaya School (Team-A) won the boys’ junior title by defeating Rugby Warrior 09-05. The Team-B of Snehalaya School finished third by recording a 07-04 win over Unified Club. In the girls’ junior final, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Khudda Lahora, registered a 06-04 win over Snehalaya School (Team–A). The Team-B of Snehalaya School claimed third position by defeating City Club 05-03.

In the men’s category, Khalsa Club claimed first position, followed by Rugby Warrior at second position and St Soldier’s Club at third. Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, won the women’s title and Rugby Warrior Club claimed second position. Dev Samaj Club finished third.