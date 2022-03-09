Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

As many as 75 units of blood were donated by employees of The Tribune Trust and members of their families at a camp organised by The Tribune Employees Union on the premises of the office here to mark International Women’s Day today.

The 53rd blood donation camp, organised in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, GMCH, Sector 32, was inaugurated by Justice SS Sodhi (retd), a Trustee of The Tribune Trust. He appreciated the role of the union in commemorating Women’s Day through this initiative. “This is a unique service to society. Women are doing well in all spheres of life and are breaking barriers in various fields, and a blood donation camp is a perfect way to celebrate their role in society,” he said.

Trustee Gurbachan Jagat, Vinay Verma, General Manager, The Tribune Trust; Rajesh Ramachandran, Editor-in-Chief, The Tribune Group of Publications; Swaraj Bir Singh, Editor, Punjabi Tribune; Naresh Kaushal, Editor, Dainik Tribune; and Vandana Saxena, Principal, Tribune Model School, were present on the occasion.

The employees who have donated blood more than 30 times are Anil Kumar Gupta (56), Rajesh Kumar Sharma (47), Sandeep Sharma (38), Rajesh Malik (37), Vipin Joshi (32), Ruchika M Khanna (31), Ajay Kumar Gupta (31), Balwinder Singh Sipray, Rajmeet Singh, Satish Kumar, Suresh Pahuja, Rajinder Jethi and Keshav Sharma (30).