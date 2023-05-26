Tribune’s Edu Expo kicks off in UT today

Chandigarh, May 25

Three-day “The Tribune Education Expo” powered by Chitkara University will start at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 35, tomorrow.

The North India’s biggest education expo will be inaugurated by Punjab Education (School, Higher Education and Languages, and Technical Education and Industrial Training) Minister Harjot Singh Bains. The event will witness participation by leading universities of the northern region, including Chandigarh University, Gharuan (Mohali); Shoolini University, Solan; Amity University, Mohali; Maharishi Markandeshwar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Ambala, along with many other universities and prestigious educational institutions.

Students will also have interactions with experts to plan their future studies and pick the right institute for pursuing higher studies. Not only high school or college students but also professionals seeking to enhance their skills will get an opportunity to interact with the experts.

The expo will offer unique opportunities to explore various educational programmes and learn about career.

The students of the tricity, who have scored above 90 per cent marks in the Class X and XII exams, will be felicitated. The entry to the expo will be free of cost for students and as well their parents from 11am to 7pm on all three days. — TNS

Career counselling sessions with experts

Students will take part in sessions on career counselling with Vivek Atray, former IAS officer, author and motivational speaker; Aadi Garg, psychologist and career counsellor; and Dr Sona Luthra Narang, clinical psychologist career coach.