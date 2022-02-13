Tributes paid to Justice Ajit Singh Bains

Chandigarh, February 12
Former IAS, IPS and Army officers today paid homage to Justice Ajit Singh Bains, a former Judge of the High Court, a philanthropist and defender of human rights who passed away at the age 99 on Friday.
The Kirti Kisan Forum, a body of officers, expressed its condolences on the passing away of the warrior, who, as a Judge, was known for his pro-people stance and was a great defender of the fundamental rights of minorities. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...