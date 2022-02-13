Tributes paid to Justice Ajit Singh Bains

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

Former IAS, IPS and Army officers today paid homage to Justice Ajit Singh Bains, a former Judge of the High Court, a philanthropist and defender of human rights who passed away at the age 99 on Friday.

The Kirti Kisan Forum, a body of officers, expressed its condolences on the passing away of the warrior, who, as a Judge, was known for his pro-people stance and was a great defender of the fundamental rights of minorities. —