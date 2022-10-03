Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversaries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

The city Congress paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, at the Congress Bhawan here today.

Party workers garlanded portraits of the leaders.

A young girl student, Manaal Khan, who was the keynote speaker on the occasion, said, “When the world at large is following the philosophy of Gandhi, certain sections of people in India are harming the age-old ethos of pluralism and ‘sarv dharm sambhav’ India by opposing the lessons taught by him.”

“It is unfortunate that the question before the people today is will we continue to remain a country of Gandhi’s ideology or not,” stated the Congress in a press release.

