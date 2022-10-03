Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversaries

Chandigarh, October 2
The city Congress paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, at the Congress Bhawan here today.
Party workers garlanded portraits of the leaders.
A young girl student, Manaal Khan, who was the keynote speaker on the occasion, said, “When the world at large is following the philosophy of Gandhi, certain sections of people in India are harming the age-old ethos of pluralism and ‘sarv dharm sambhav’ India by opposing the lessons taught by him.”
“It is unfortunate that the question before the people today is will we continue to remain a country of Gandhi’s ideology or not,” stated the Congress in a press release.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...