Tributes paid to martyrs ahead of Military Literature Festival

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

As a precursor to the seventh edition of Military Literature Festival, tributes were paid to martyrs here today, with Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit laying a wreath at the Chandigarh War Memorial.

A bike rally flagged off by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the fallen soldiers as an all-woman ceremonial guard from the Punjab Police reversed arms as a mark of respect.

Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik, former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, chairman of the Military Literature Festival Society Lt Gen TS Shergil (retd), two of the three living Param Vir Chakra recipients Hony Capt Bana Singh (retd) and Sub Maj Sanjay Kumar, senior officers from Western Command and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Governor flagged off a bravehearts’ ride, featuring 890 professional and amateur bikers, including veterans from the three services, who drove from the Chandigarh Club to Chandimandir via Mohali to spread the message of safe driving and drugs-free lifestyle.

Urging the youngsters to join the forces and serve the nation, Purohit said a soldier’s life epitomised the sacrifices that a nation was made of. “There is no better way to live an enriching life than serving the nation by joining the forces,” he said while interacting with students of different schools present on the occasion.

The main event is scheduled to be held on December 3-4, with the theme for this year being “world in turmoil”, as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts that affected not only the region, but the entire world.

The first Indo-Pakistan war of 1948 would also feature prominently during the deliberations as this year marks the 75th anniversary of the war.

Two sessions would be devoted to China, featuring historical as well as contemporary topics, while other sessions would delve on Pakistan, military literature, history and matters of current interest. Eminent experts from the fields of defence, foreign affairs and academia would be speaking at the event.

#Banwarilal Purohit