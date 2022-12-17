Tributes paid to martyrs on Vijay Diwas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

To commemorate India’s win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh, Vijay Diwas was observed at the Chandimandir Military Station today, where homage was paid to the fallen soldiers.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Veer Smriti, a war memorial, where the officiating Chief of Staff, Western Command, Maj Gen GS Kahlon, paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the war. The occasion marked the culmination of the year-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh, which celebrated India’s victory.