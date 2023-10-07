 Tricity a step closer to having Metro; RITES presents its inception report : The Tribune India

Tricity a step closer to having Metro; RITES presents its inception report

AAR, DPR to be ready by December, work likely to start from March next year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

In a significant step towards enhancing regional transportation infrastructure, a key meeting was convened today under the leadership of UT Adviser Dharam Pal. The meeting brought together key stakeholders from Haryana and Punjab to witness the presentation of an inception report for preparation of the alternative analysis report (AAR) and detailed project report (DPR) for the tricity. The report was presented by RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service).

Routes to be covered in Phase I of project

In the phase I, which will be developed between 2027 and 2037, Metro has been proposed on three routes:

1. Paroul, Sarangpur, ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension (30 km)

2. Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport (34 km)

3. Grain Market chowk, Sector 39, to Transport chowk, Sector 26 (13 km)

Both the AAR and DPR for the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) will be ready by December and work on the ambitious Metro project is likely to start in March next year.

Stakeholders from Punjab and Haryana actively contributed to the discourse by suggesting additional routes and enhancements to the existing network. The committee has approved the inception report and after these valuable insights will be thoughtfully incorporated into the revised report, it will undergo further scrutiny and ultimately be presented for UMTAs approval under the chairmanship of the Administrator. RITES will submit the draft AAR by December.

Various alternatives were discussed with the purpose of covering major destinations in the tricity. The aim was to identify the optimal mode of public transportation for major travel corridors identified within the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP).

Furthermore, RITES was asked to prepare the feasibility of different options and their cost-benefit options like Metro, Metrolite, and Metro neo systems as the most viable modes of public transport. The report comprehensively assessed several crucial aspects, including ridership, alignment, station planning, multi-modal integration, cost implications, economic viability, financial sustainability, environmental impacts, fare box and non-fare box revenue streams, disaster preparedness, cyber security, and an implementation mechanism for the tricity.

This milestone is a direct outcome of the approval of the CMP by members of the UMTA (Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority). The plan paved the way for the preparation of the AAR and DPR for Phase I of the Mass Rapid Transit System network, covering 79.5 km in the tricity region. The inception report outlining the methodology and data to be collected by RITES, a crucial phase of this transformative project, was presented with utmost diligence and expertise during the today’s gathering.

The estimated cost of the project stands at approximately Rs 10,570 crore, with contributions from both states, the Union Government, and a lending agency.

This development marks a significant turnaround from the past when the Centre rejected the Metro project in 2017, citing concerns about its viability and financial feasibility. Now, with the support of all stakeholders and a comprehensive evaluation process led by RITES, the tricity Metro project is on the verge of becoming a reality, promising to enhance mobility, connectivity, and convenience for residents across the region.

