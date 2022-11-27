Tricity businesswomen shine at startup summit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

Over 300 startups from the tricity, seasoned investors, startup enablers and ecosystem partners from all over the country participated in Cannable 4.0, a startup event organised by Chandigarh Angels Network (CAN) at Mohali, on Saturday.

On the occasion, the start-ups shared their ideas and some of the local entrepreneurs, shortlisted by CAN, got the opportunity to pitch their startup ideas before the investors, as well interact with them in a mentoring session.

The Punjab State Council of Science and Technology adjudged the best business pitches with Dr Gowri Jayamurugan being declared the winner of a cash prize of Rs 25,000 while runners-up were Saina, a student entrepreneur working on artificial intelligence, Anubhi, founder of Terafac working on industrial automation and Munna Bhattacharya working in the health and wellness sphere.

In his keynote address, Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, told budding entrepreneurs that good ideas can grow even without funding, just as his enterprise EaseMyTrip was bootstrapped to a valuation of $1 billion.

A number of serial entrepreneurs and angel investors presented insight into the funding process and addressed the fundamental concern of startups and the theme of Cannable 4.0, ‘Demystifying Startup Funding”.