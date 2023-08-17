Chandigarh tricity cab, auto drivers extend hunger strike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

To press for their demands, cab and auto-rickshaw drivers have extended their hunger strike for an indefinite period. According to their earlier plan, the strike was to end yesterday.

Two members of the Cab and Auto Union have been on hunger strike at the Sector 25 ground. Recently, a cab driver was murder near Mullanpur.

Inderbhan Singh, president of the Cab and Auto Union, said they were united in their demand for a safe working environment. “It’s not just about security, we are also facing financial issues due to unfair commission structures, taxation complexities and high rental costs,” he said.

Regarding the ongoing strike, he said nearly 60 per cent of the cabs would start operating from tomorrow and 40 per cent would stay off the road. He said they had also given a call to the drivers to keep their cabs off the road from 10 am to 5 pm. “We are not only protesting for our rights but also convenience to commuters. We believe that with better safety measures and more transparent regulations, both drivers and passengers will benefit,” he said.

The strike, affecting around 500 cab and auto-rickshaw drivers, continues to impact commuting in the tricity. With approximately 8,000 cabs operating in the region, professionals, students, senior citizens, tourists and shoppers are all feeling the pinch of limited commuting options and inflated fares.